(CNN) If you watch "The Bachelor," you know Rebekah Martinez. She's the free spirit with the pixie cut who established great chemistry with the former race car driver looking for true love.

Martinez did something else notable.

She has so far managed to appear on five of this season's episodes of the long-running, wildly popular TV show while simultaneously occupying a spot on the missing persons list in Humboldt County, California.

It's unclear how this happened, but it's known that "Bachelor" contestants can only say so much about their involvement in the show.

Bad communications helped, too. CNN has not been able to reach Martinez for comment.