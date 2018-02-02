Mercedes is launching an insane way to win a car

(CNN) While this might just be the craziest way to win a car, all you need is a phone and a finger (OK, and a lot, a lot, a lot of free time).

Starting this Super Bowl Sunday at exactly 6:30 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz is launching Last Fan Standing , a game where players have to keep their finger on a picture of a car as it moves around a phone screen. The last player with a finger on the car wins a 2018 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe.

Sounds simple enough -- except that no one knows how long this game could last. It could be hours, days, maybe even weeks. It just depends on how dedicated these players -- really we're talking about millennials -- are to winning a brand-spanking-new car.

Players can start registering at 12:01 a.m. ET on February 4.

