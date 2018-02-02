Larry Nassar will face more victims today as fallout from his abuse widens

(CNN) Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, will be back in court Friday for his third sentencing hearing in as many months on charges of criminal sexual misconduct.

At least 65 accusers are expected to testify against him over days of testimony, which began Wednesday in Michigan's Eaton County Circuit Court. Accusers say his abuse spanned more than two decades.

Here's how we got here and what's coming next:

Nassar already faces hundreds of years in prison

Nassar survivor: 'Have fun in prison'