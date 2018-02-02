Why Whoopi Goldberg won't say the President's name

(CNN) Comedy legend Whoopi Goldberg steadfastly refuses to say President Trump's name out loud, despite acknowledging that he's "the man in charge."

In an interview with CNN's David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," Goldberg said that she "can't" use Donald Trump's name in conjunction with the word "President," and that though she knows that "people don't like that I don't do it, I'm fine with that."

"There's lots of stuff I do that people don't like, you know, I can live with that," she added.

Goldberg, a native New Yorker who appeared along with Trump in the 1994 "Little Rascals" movie, described their relationship as one that had been "cordial," but told Axelrod that she had been "deeply" bothered over the years by Trump's outspoken comments, especially "the nonsense about whether Barack Obama was an American citizen."

"I know he went to school and I know he knows that Hawaii was part of the United States. And I know that the real bottom line of that conversation was how can he be our president, and it's like listen, man. He won," she said.

