UN chief welcomes Korea dialogue, but says political settlement needed

New York (CNN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Friday he is pleased that relations have improved between North and South Korea, but the key challenge continues to be achieving the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Guterres said he was encouraged by the re-establishment of a military hotline between the two nations but said it is "absolutely essential that serious discussions take place between key actors in the process" to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Guterres received a letter from the North Korean foreign minister this week asking for recognition of the "positive changes" between the two nations. The letter said the Winter Olympics in South Korea are a "dramatic turning point" for peace, stability and national reconciliation on the Korean peninsula where a "touch-and-go war danger" prevails.

The letter blasted the US for military exercises that North Korea says could be the primary reason reconciliation efforts would fail. It also said the US should not think that sanctions pressure caused the uptick in relations between the two Koreas.

Guterres flies to South Korea next week to attend the Olympics.

Read More