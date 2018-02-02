Trump won't say whether he's planning to fire Rosenstein

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump refused to say on Friday whether he would dismiss the top Justice Department official overseeing the Russia investigation after declassifying a disputed Republican memo he alleged demonstrated disgraceful behavior.

"You figure that one out," Trump said when asked by reporters in the Oval Office if he was considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Reporters also asked if he retained confidence in Rosenstein; Trump was responding to both questions with his terse reply.

Rosenstein assumed oversight of the Russia investigation after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from Russia-related matters last year. Trump has fumed about the ongoing probe, declaring it a "witch hunt" concocted by Democrats to damage him politically.

Trump had hoped the controversial Republican memo, crafted by the staff of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, would help discredit top officials at the FBI and Justice Department, thereby undermining the Russia investigation.

The memo states that Rosenstein -- who was elevated under Trump -- signed off on at least one FISA application for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Rosenstein's role in renewing the FISA warrants has sparked Trump's ire.

