Washington (CNN) Republicans convening for their national party meeting in Washington this week struck notes of cautious optimism concerning the upcoming midterm election, even as forecasters expect a punishing year for the GOP.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel acknowledged Friday that the election "is not going to be easy," and noted historical instances of the party in power losing ground during a new president's first midterm election.

"Democrats are energized," McDaniel added, "and we need to outmatch them."

But committee leaders and state representatives remained upbeat about holding their majorities in Congress. Their outlook was buoyed in part by Republicans' successful push for tax reform late last year, as well as by record-breaking fundraising for the RNC.

"We know the midterms are tough here, but we're in a great position for that," said Bob Paduchik, the RNC's co-chairman. "Every midterm cycle for an incumbent party's president is difficult, but we're going into this election cycle in the best possible position we can."

