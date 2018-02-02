Washington (CNN) With the approval of President Donald Trump, House Republicans have released a disputed GOP intelligence memo that alleges FBI abuses of its surveillance authority -- and Democratic members of Congress are fuming.

The memo, from the GOP and led by House Intelligence Committee's chairman, Devin Nunes, alleges that then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the committee that no surveillance warrant would have been sought for a Trump campaign aide without the opposition research dossier on Trump written by ex-British intelligence office Christopher Steele.

Within minutes of the memo's release, Senate Democrats took to Twitter to share their disapproval of the release of the document, which most of them initially called a "dangerous" move.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, slammed the release of the memo, saying it was "reckless and demonstrates an astonishing disregard for the truth."

"This will make it far more difficult for the Intelligence Committees to conduct meaningful, bipartisan oversight of intelligence activities in the future," he said in a statement. "This action was also taken without regard to the damage it could do to our ability to protect Americans from threats around the globe."

