Michelle Obama to continue her White House tradition at the Kennedy Center

Washington (CNN) Former first lady Michelle Obama is poised to make her first major speech since leaving office on Friday, continuing to host an event she held at the White House as first lady, but just over a mile away at the John F. Kennedy Center.

Obama will give a keynote speech at the School Counselor of the Year celebration, part of the Reach Higher initiative she started to promote higher education. A source familiar with her remarks hinted that Obama will address the current political climate, saying she will tell the school counselors that "their work is even more urgent and critically important at this moment in time."

"Mrs. Obama's remarks will celebrate school counselors all around the country and the impact they have on students' lives every day, noting that their work is even more urgent and critically important at this moment in time," the source said in a statement to CNN, adding, "Mrs. Obama will also honor Kirsten Perry, the Chicago-native and School Counselor of the Year, whose commitment to her students, her school, and her community should be an inspiration to all of us."

Obama spoke to the school counselors during her time in office and hosted the School Counselor of the Year celebration at the White House beginning in 2015. The American School Counselors Association did not reach out to the Trump administration to continue the event at the White House, opting to continue the tradition with Obama, a source familiar said.

Last year, the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event was Obama's final White House speech , marked with emotional remarks.

