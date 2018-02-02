Read the disputed memo here

Join CNN correspondents Pamela Brown and Jim Sciutto for a live report on the Russia investigation from Washington tonight at 11 p.m. ET

(CNN) House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, put together this highly controversial memo, released Friday, alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools.

The FBI issued a rare public warning on Wednesday that the memo omits key information that could impact its veracity.

President Donald Trump, who decided to release the memo, has told friends he believes the memo would expose bias within the agency's top ranks and make it easier for him to argue the Russia investigations are prejudiced against him, according to two sources.

Read the memo: