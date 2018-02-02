Washington (CNN) In response to the expected release of a Republican memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance tools, Democrats on Capitol Hill have prepared their own memo in response.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, produced the 10-page document as a rebuttal to the GOP memo on alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses that the House panel voted to make public on Monday.

For the Democrat's memo to actually be released, it would have to undergo the same process that the Republican memo has gone through.

First, the House Intelligence Committee would vote to have the memo released to the public -- and if they vote for it, President Donald Trump would have five days to object to its public release.

When the committee voted Monday to release the memo spearheaded by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, the committee also rejected a motion from Schiff to release his own memo at the same time.

