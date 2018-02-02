FBI director addresses staff in internal video, sources say

Washington (CNN) FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed FBI employees in an internal video, according to two people who have viewed it.

In the video, Wray said he knows it's a tough time, that it has been unsettling and that the last few days have only made it worse, according to the sources.

He also said he is inspired by the FBI and the work they do.

"The American people read the newspapers and watch TV, but your work is all that matters. Actions speak louder than words," Wray said in the video.

The video's distribution to FBI staff comes after a public confrontation between the White House and the FBI over the public release of a memo by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. Despite opposition by both the FBI and the Justice Department, President Donald Trump on Friday declassified the memo, which alleges the FBI abused its power during the 2016 election.