One of today's 'wokest' moments happened in 1968

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Fifty years ago this month, a presidential commission released perhaps the most explosive government report of the 1960s. Its main finding: Racial violence that proliferated in major American cities in that era was rooted in the failure of political institutions to recognize the humanity of black citizens rather than the supposedly pathological behavior of ghetto residents.

Peniel Joseph

As we observe Black History Month, it's particularly important to recall how the findings of the presidentially appointed Kerner Commission rocked the nation, becoming a best-seller that combined passionate advocacy with principled social scientific inquiry to trace the roots of violence often characterized as "long hot summers" of racial and civil discontent.

Its meticulous inquiry into the roots of urban poverty, police brutality and racial violence illuminated a toxic racial environment that would grow worse in the aftermath of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination barely a month after its official publication.

The commission's sensitivity to the hopes and dreams of black folk trapped in segregated ghettos stood on the broad shoulders of civil rights activists such as King, even as the conditions patiently revealed the political environment that inspired black power activism and produced radical activist groups such as the Black Panthers.

Headed by Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner and stacked with leading political, civil rights and policy experts, the Kerner Commission report unveiled the relationship between institutions of American democracy and structures of racial, economic and cultural segregation that turned predominantly black ghettos stretching from Los Angeles to Harlem into what was effectively another country.

Read More