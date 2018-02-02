Breaking News

Rare find: Mass grave may belong to Viking Great Army

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 12:38 PM ET, Fri February 2, 2018

The Repton site in Derbyshire was first excavated in the 1980s. This photo, from that excavation, shows bones uncovered in the charnel by Martin Biddle and Birthe Kjolbye-Biddle.
The Repton site in Derbyshire was first excavated in the 1980s. This photo, from that excavation, shows bones uncovered in the charnel by Martin Biddle and Birthe Kjolbye-Biddle.
This image from 1982 shows a grave of four juveniles, ages 8 to 18, that was uncovered. The deaths were traumatic and believed to be ritualistic, accompanying the dead Vikings in the afterlife.
This image from 1982 shows a grave of four juveniles, ages 8 to 18, that was uncovered. The deaths were traumatic and believed to be ritualistic, accompanying the dead Vikings in the afterlife.
This images from 1986 shows the rare double grave, which is believed to belong to two high-ranking men within the Viking Great Army.
This images from 1986 shows the rare double grave, which is believed to belong to two high-ranking men within the Viking Great Army.
The charnel burial at Repton includes the bones of nearly 300 people. Eighty percent of the remains were male, between the ages of 18 and 45. Many of them bear the marks of violent injury.
The charnel burial at Repton includes the bones of nearly 300 people. Eighty percent of the remains were male, between the ages of 18 and 45. Many of them bear the marks of violent injury.
When the bones were radiocarbon dated initially, the amount of fish ingested by the Vikings threw off the dating and suggested different time periods. New calibrations have confirmed that they are all from the same time period in the ninth century.
When the bones were radiocarbon dated initially, the amount of fish ingested by the Vikings threw off the dating and suggested different time periods. New calibrations have confirmed that they are all from the same time period in the ninth century.
An overview of the Repton Mound as it was excavated in 1982.
An overview of the Repton Mound as it was excavated in 1982.
This overview of the site includes St. Wystan&#39;s Church.
This overview of the site includes St. Wystan's Church.
Researchers hope to learn more from the bones uncovered at Repton.
Researchers hope to learn more from the bones uncovered at Repton.
Story highlights

  • A previously excavated grave site has been dated to the Viking age
  • The site includes what may be the remains of the Viking Great Army

(CNN)The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.

A mass grave discovered in England in the 1980s was initially thought to be associated with the Vikings, but radiocarbon dating suggested that the skeletons belonged to different time periods.
A new study says that an unlikely culprit confused the radiocarbon dating: fish consumed by the Vikings. Eating fish and other marine life results in older carbon in our bones than land-based food sources, throwing off carbon dating.
    The new calibration used by the researchers, accounting for this "marine reservoir effect," has confirmed that all of the bones date to the same time period from the ninth century. The results were published in the journal Antiquity on Friday.
    Confirming the dates provides new evidence about the activities of the Viking Great Army in England and greater understanding of the impact of the Vikings in central England, as well as how important it is for researchers to use the latest techniques.
    The site, at St. Wystan's Church in Repton, Derbyshire, includes a double grave containing two men, a grave containing four adolescents between the ages of 8 and 18 and a large burial mound covering a charnel -- a vault containing skeletal remains -- that includes the bones of nearly 300 people.
    What's next

    Jarman and her colleagues believe that calibrations for the marine reservoir effect need to be an essential part of the archaeologists' toolkit and should be applied to all radiocarbon dates of human remains. This is especially important for any communities in which fish were part of the diet. Jarman also said that previously dated sites should be given a second look, as this could lead to the discovery of more sites like Repton.
    Over the past two years, Jarman has co-directed more excavations at Repton to learn more about this winter camp for the Vikings. Her team's research has shown that the camp was much larger than previously thought.
    This year, they will be able to share more about the geographical origins of the people buried at the Repton site, as well as the findings from ancient DNA they were able to extract from the skeletons.
    "I'm also very interested to find out what happened next," Jarman said. "Only a few years later, we know that a large part of the army divided out land and settled in England. Who were these people and where did they settle? How did they interact with the local, Anglo-Saxon population? This was a crucial period in the history of England that had a vast impact on economic and political development, culture, language and even the development of towns, but there is still a lot we don't know."