An EMT saved his life when he was a baby. He was reunited with that man at his EMT graduation.

(CNN) Twenty-two years ago, Joseph Bitetto's mother went into labor prematurely. EMTs raced to her home, administered first aid and rushed her to the hospital.

"There was blood everywhere, on the ground, on the toilet... My mom was bleeding out profusely," Bitetto told CNN. "If the EMTs didn't act accordingly and fast, she was in danger and I was in danger."

Both mother and child survived. Bitetto's grateful father thanked the doctors and police. But in the mist of chaos, he never got a chance to thank the medics.

Bitetto is now an EMT himself. And when he walked on to the stage last week to receive his diploma from the New York Fire Department, he finally met the man who saved his life.

Father put regret in writing

Read More