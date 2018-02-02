(CNN) Thousands of stone tools dating back as far as 385,000 years that have been uncovered in India suggest humans might have migrated from Africa much earlier than previously thought.

Until now, many researchers believed that ancient tool-making technology -- chipping off sharp-edged pieces of stone from larger rocks to make primitive axes, knives and cleavers -- came to India between 140,000 and 90,000 years ago.

Middle Palaeolithic artefacts from excavations at Attirampakkam.

However, in a study by archeologist Shanti Pappu and her team from the Sharma Centre for Heritage Education in India, stone tools discovered at Attirampakkam, a prehistoric site in southeast India, were dated back to between 385,000 and 172,000 years ago.

Even though no human remains were found alongside the artifacts, the find, which was publicized in the journal Nature on Wednesday, has opened up several interpretations. One interpretation is that the era of African migration could date back a hundred thousand years earlier than previously thought.

"It was believed that this culture came to India much later, only post 125,000 years ago with modern humans" Pappu says.

