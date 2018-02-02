Breaking News

Man sentenced to life for attack near London's Finsbury Park Mosque

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 8:27 AM ET, Fri February 2, 2018

Darren Osborne has been convicted of murder and attempted murder.
London (CNN)The man who killed a Muslim worshipper and injured several others last year in a terror attack near a London mosque was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 43 years.

Darren Osborne plowed his vehicle into a crowded sidewalk outside Finsbury Park Mosque in north London on June 19, killing Makram Ali, 51, and injuring nine others.
Osborne, 48, was convicted by a court Thursday of murder and attempted murder.
The judge, Mrs. Justice Cheema-Grubb, said Osborne had been "rapidly radicalized," adding that his mind-set "became one of malevolent hatred," the UK Press Association reported.
    "This was as terrorist attack," she said. "You intended to kill."