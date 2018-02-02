Four shot and 18 injured in Calais migrants brawl

(CNN) Four people have been shot and 18 injured after clashes erupted between migrants in the French port town of Calais Thursday.

According to CNN affiliate BFM, a brawl broke out between migrants of Afghan and African origin with witnesses reporting hearing gunshots.

The four gunshot victims were in critical condition a spokesman for Calais Prefecture told CNN.

According to AFP, the four

Migrants carrying sticks march in the streets of Calais, northern France.

The clashes come as tension continues to surround Calais, which remains home to hundreds of migrants despite the closure of the infamous Jungle camp in October 2016.

