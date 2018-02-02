(CNN) International search and rescue operations for the missing inter-island ferry in Kiribati have been suspended, New Zealand Maritime authorities announced Friday.

"Four search aircraft from New Zealand, Australia and the United States will return to their countries," said Kevin Banaghan, Acting Manager of New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Center.

The ferry headed for the island republic of Kiribati went missing last week.

A rescue aircraft from the Australian Maritime Safety Agency and a C-130 Hercules plane from the US Coast Guard joined the search efforts last week.

Local authorities also confirmed this week that 88 people were on board the ferry, including 65 adults, 13 teenagers and 10 children. Earlier reports estimated 50 people on board.

Seven passengers were rescued on January 28 after being spotted in a drifting dinghy by a New Zealand Air Force Orion patrol plane. The plane diverted a nearby fishing vessel to pick up the survivors, according to Sandra Ford, a spokeswoman of the New Zealand Rescue Coordination Center.

