Excavation called off with no sign of children missing for 52 years

Adelaide, Australia (CNN) Police have ended work at an excavation site in the Australian city of Adelaide after finding no sign of the remains of three children who went missing 52 years ago.

Nine-year-old Jane Beaumont, her sister 7-year-old sister, Arnna, and their 4-year-old brother Grant, disappeared on January 26, 1966 after going to nearby Glenelg beach.

The trio's disappearance is one of the country's most infamous cold cases, and one that police are desperate to solve to bring peace to the children's frail parents who are now in their 90s.

However, authorities found no evidence of human remains at the site on Friday.

