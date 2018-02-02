Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) Reactions to the State of the Union address. The "Fire and Fury" author gets kicked off a TV show over sparking affair rumors between the President and Nikki Haley. A kangaroo surprises a cyclist in the middle of the road. Here are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Late-night comedians take jabs at SOTU

The late-night TV hosts offered their humorous takes on moments from President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address.

Michelle Obama on the awkward Trump gift exchange

We finally get the inside scoop on what happened during that confusing moment between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama last year on Inauguration Day.

