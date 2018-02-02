Breaking News

Must-watch videos of the week

By Karol Brinkley

Updated 7:52 AM ET, Fri February 2, 2018

(CNN)Reactions to the State of the Union address. The "Fire and Fury" author gets kicked off a TV show over sparking affair rumors between the President and Nikki Haley. A kangaroo surprises a cyclist in the middle of the road. Here are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Late-night comedians take jabs at SOTU

Late night clowns at Trump's speech

The late-night TV hosts offered their humorous takes on moments from President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address.

    Michelle Obama on the awkward Trump gift exchange

    Mystery of Melania's Tiffany gift box revealed

    We finally get the inside scoop on what happened during that confusing moment between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama last year on Inauguration Day.
    A bittersweet wedding

    Dying teen marries high school sweetheart

    A Florida teen with a rare terminal cancer lived out his dream of marrying his longtime girlfriend.

    Author gets booted off live TV

    Michael Wolff kicked off 'Morning Joe'

    The author of "Fire and Fury" was removed from the set of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" after Host Mika Brzezinski pressed him on rumors his book has sparked about an affair between President Trump and US Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

    Collision caught on camera

    Camera captures kangaroo collide with cyclist

    A cyclist in Australia was knocked off her bicycle when a kangaroo came out of nowhere and slammed into her.