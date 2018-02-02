(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The disputed GOP-Nunes memo is out. President Trump allowed its release in defiance of FBI and Justice officials. The extraordinary decision escalates the partisan fight over the Russia probe. Read the memo here.
-- The Dow dropped more than 650 points. It's the worst week in two years.
-- A man whose three daughters were abused by the ex-USA Gymnastics doctor lunged at him in court after asking the judge for time alone with "this demon."
-- An Arizona man named as a person of interest after the Las Vegas massacre says he sold tracer ammunition to killer Stephen Paddock, but he had no other dealings with him.
-- Sixteen more children are dead from the flu, the CDC says, and the peak is still to come.
-- The FDA ended a nicotine addiction study after some of the squirrel monkeys involved in the research died.
-- There's snow and ice on the ground, but it's about to heat up inside US Bank Stadium. Here's what to expect at this year's Super Bowl.
-- Looks like the Vatican's Sistine Chapel is getting an annual checkup.
-- The groundhog hath spoken, and winter is here for six more weeks. This is why we keep making a big deal of one rodent's shadow.