(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The disputed GOP-Nunes memo is out . President Trump allowed its release in defiance of FBI and Justice officials. The extraordinary decision escalates the partisan fight over the Russia probe. Read the memo here

-- The Dow dropped more than 650 points. It's the worst week in two years

-- A man whose three daughters were abused by the ex-USA Gymnastics doctor lunged at him in court after asking the judge for time alone with "this demon."

-- An Arizona man named as a person of interest after the Las Vegas massacre says he sold tracer ammunition to killer Stephen Paddock , but he had no other dealings with him.