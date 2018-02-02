Hundreds of workers trapped in South African gold mine

(CNN) More than 900 miners have been trapped in a South African mine for at least 24 hours after it lost power following a violent storm on Wednesday.

Several hundred workers have already been brought up from the Beatrix gold mine, managing company Sibanye-Stillwater told state broadcaster SABC, but another 955 remain trapped.

Angry family members have gathered near the mine as their relatives enter their second day underground, the state broadcaster reported.

"Everyone is accounted, they are safe and in a safe place and we are providing food and water," spokesman James Wellsted told SABC.

Wellsted said the company was working to restore power to the mine, which is located in the city of Theunissen in the Free State.

