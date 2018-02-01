(CNN) White supremacist groups have been flocking to college campuses at an increased rate, spreading propaganda and hoping to lure new followers, the Anti-Defamation League said.

Since September 2016, the ADL's Center on Extremism has tracked 346 instances in which leaflets, stickers, posters and banners have appeared on more than 200 campuses across the country, according to data released on Thursday. The number of times the propaganda was recorded at schools in the fall semester of 2016 -- 41 -- more than tripled in the same time period a year later -- to 147, according to the ADL.

"White supremacists continue to see young people as prime targets for recruitment, perhaps now more than ever," said Oren Segal, director of league's Center on Extremism, which compiled the data.

Propaganda targeted college campuses in 44 states and Washington D.C. Schools in Texas and California were the most frequent targets, the report said.

The data was collected from media reports, social media postings by white supremacist groups and from students and universities, Segal said.