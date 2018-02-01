Story highlights Amanda R. Wright and Besline Joseph face multiple counts of child abuse, police say

Police decline to describe the relationships between the three children and women

(CNN) Three children were beaten, forced to eat dog feces and locked in the closets of a Maryland home for months, Maryland State Police said.

The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.

Amanda R. Wright, 29, and her girlfriend, Besline Joseph, 25 were arrested Wednesday at their home in Mardela Springs, Maryland, and charged with multiple counts of child abuse.

Investigators said the women mostly kept the children confined to closets or the basement of their home. They also threatened the children with death if they told anyone about the abuse, police said.

Police were led to the home by a tip of suspected child abuse.

