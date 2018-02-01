5 things for February 1: Russia probe, Olympics & flu, CDC chief, GOP train crash

(CNN) Your morning coffee might soon come with a warning in California. Here's why. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Russia investigation

When Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein visited the White House in December for a meeting with President Donald Trump, the President wanted to know where the special counsel's Russia investigation was heading. And he wanted to know whether Rosenstein was "on my team," according to sources familiar with the meeting.

The episode is the latest to come to light portraying a President whose inquiries sometimes cross a line that presidents traditionally have tried to avoid when dealing with the Justice Department, for which a measure of independence is key. The exchange could raise further questions about whether Trump was seeking to interfere in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking into potential collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia and obstruction of justice by the White House.

JUST WATCHED FBI has 'grave concerns' about Nunes memo Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH FBI has 'grave concerns' about Nunes memo 01:47