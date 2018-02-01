Chicago sees drop in murders and shootings in January

(CNN) The first month of 2018 in Chicago passed with fewer murders and shootings than the same period during the last two years, the police department said Thursday.

January was the 11th consecutive month of declining gun violence, with 25% fewer murders and nearly 31% fewer shootings than the same period last year, according to police. Murders dropped by 25% and shootings by 33% compared with January 2016, police said.

The declines are another welcome development in a city that still recorded 650 murders in 2017, a drop from 771 the previous year.

The Chicago Police Department, in a statement, attributed the decreases to training and technology, including the expansion of community-based intelligence centers that use predictive crime software to help deploy officers, networks of surveillance cameras and gunshot-detection systems.

Read More