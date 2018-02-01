Story highlights Gronkowski has cleared the concussion protocol and will play Sunday

He suffered the head injury during the AFC championship game against Jacksonville

Bloomington, Minnesota (CNN) Rob Gronkowski will not miss two Super Bowls in a row.

The Patriots tight end, who suffered a concussion in New England's win in the AFC championship game against the Jaguars, was cleared from the concussion protocol on Thursday and will play in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

"I'll be full go, ready to roll," Gronkowski said to reporters at the Mall of America.

Gronkowski, who missed last year's Super Bowl because of back surgery, was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday and said he knew "the whole time" that he would play on Sunday.

"The plan was to obviously get cleared," Gronkowski said. "I knew it was going to happen, just eventually just when."

