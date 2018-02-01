(CNN) Live your life with the confidence of a billionaire. Few examples back up this piece of advice like Donald Trump's reaction to his 2016 second place finish in the Iowa caucuses, which happened on this day in 2016.

In the Instagram video above, you can see future President Trump react to his loss.

"We will go on to get the Republican nomination. And we will go on to easily beat Hillary or Bernie or whoever the hell they throw up there," Trump said.