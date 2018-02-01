House planning vote to keep government open until March 22

(CNN) The House will vote early next week to pass a short-term spending bill to avert a government shutdown, multiple aides told CNN on Thursday.

Aides say the stopgap measure will keep the government funded through March 22, with aides telling CNN the expectation is that will give lawmakers time to find a way forward on an immigration bill to protect recipients of the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program

The Senate would move on a spending bill after the House.

All eyes are on whether conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus and defense hawks support the continuing resolution moving out of the House. Both corners of the GOP conference have expressed concerns with continuing to use short-term spending measures to keep the government's lights on.

The timing would push the next leverage point on government funding, however, well past a deadline for DACA.

