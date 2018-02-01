(CNN) Democrats are ratcheting up pressure on House Speaker Paul Ryan to intervene in the growing controversy involving House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who quietly changed his explosive memo alleging FBI abuse without informing many of his colleagues.

The top Democrat in the Senate and the House say Republicans have "decided to sow conspiracy theories" and "attack the integrity and credibility of federal law enforcement as a means" to protect President Donald Trump and undercut special counsel Robert Mueller.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter Thursday to Ryan, obtained by CNN, with a long list of questions ranging from the FBI and Justice Department objections to the letter to whether Ryan's staff was involved in drafting the memo and if the edits to the document were consistent with House rules.

"Quite simply, under your leadership, dangerous partisanship among many House Republicans seems to have taken precedent over the oath we all take to protect our nation," Schumer wrote.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also sent a letter to Ryan calling Nunes' actions "dangerous" and "illegitimate," and called on Ryan to remove Nunes as Intelligence Committee chairman.

Read More