Rick Gates attorneys seek to withdraw from the case

(CNN) Attorneys for former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates are seeking to withdraw from the case, according to a new court filing.

They provided a reason to the court under seal. Walter Mack, one of the now-former attorneys for Gates, declined to comment Thursday. In addition to Mack, the other two attorneys seeking to withdraw are Shanlon Wu and Annemarie McAvoy.

Gates pleaded not guilty in October to eight charges of money laundering and failing to register foreign lobbying and other business. His longtime business partner, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, pleaded not guilty to nine counts in the same case as Gates.

CNN recently reported that Gates had quietly added a prominent white-collar attorney, Tom Green, to his defense team, signaling a possible change to his legal approach.

On Thursday, attorneys from Green's firm were seen entering the building where special counsel Robert Mueller works.