Nashville mayor admits to affair with head of security detail

Washington (CNN) Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has apologized for having an affair with the head of her security detail.

"I accept full responsibility for the pain I have caused my family and his. I am so sorry to my husband Bruce, who has stood by me in my darkest moments and remains committed to our marriage, just as I am committed to repairing the damage I have done," Barry said in a statement posted Wednesday to Nashville's city website.

Barry told The Tennessean newspaper she won't be resigning from office over the matter.

"I also must apologize to the people of Nashville who elected me to serve as your mayor. I knew my actions could cause damage to my office and the ones I loved, but I did it anyway. I must hold myself to the highest standard of which the voters deserve to expect. Please know that I'm disappointed in myself but also understand that I'm a human and that I made a mistake," the statement continued.

Barry, a Democrat, entered office in 2015. She confirmed to the Tennessean that she had an affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest Jr., which began in mid-2016. He submitted his retirement papers and his final day was Wednesday, the Tennessean reported.

