John Thune signals immigration deal may be narrower than Trump expects

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA (CNN) A member of the Senate's Republican leadership acknowledged Thursday that the party may not be able to tackle some of the President's key immigration priorities by a March 5 deadline.

Instead, the Senate's No. 3 Republican John Thune told reporters he sees an opportunity to cut a more narrow deal that includes border security in exchange for some kind of protection for recipients of the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

"My own view is, and I'm only speaking for myself here, I think that if we can solve DACA and border security that may be the best we can hope for," Thune said.

Thune warned reporters that the path ahead on immigration is still unclear. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to bring an immigration debate on the floor of the Senate after a February 8 spending deadline, but there is still no indication of what the immigration proposal would look like. A group of Republican and Democratic whips in the House and Senate have failed to find any way forward on the proposal and are deeply divided over the scope of any potential deal.

"Senator McConnell has indicated, and I've heard him in conversations with (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer the other night before the State of the Union on moving forward with a debate on immigration in the Senate, so what that base bill looks like or how that debate ensues from there and what the amendment process of that bill when it's all said and done remains to be seen, but I do think that it's a priority to deal with the issue," Thune said.

Read More