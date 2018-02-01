(CNN) Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, has "neutered" the House Intelligence Committee's ability to inspire confidence in the public, Democrat Senator Joe Manchin said Thursday on "Cuomo Primetime."

In a party-line vote on Monday, the committee moved to release a controversial memo authored by Nunes that accuses the FBI of abusing surveillance powers. Release of the memo is now in President Donald Trump's hands. While the President is on track to authorizing it, the FBI continues to have " grave concerns " over the memo's release, an official familiar with the FBI stance told CNN.

Manchin criticized Nunes' secretive handling of the memo. Manchin told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Republican members of the committee would not allow him or his colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee to see the memo -- including Ranking Member of the Senate Intelligence Committee Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina.

Nunes' committee determined that he should not be involved in the Russia investigation due to his conflicts of interest as a member of the President's transition team, Manchin said.

"He comes back and starts this own investigation on his own, and he won't even reveal his sources," he said.

Read More