(CNN) When Donald Trump met with James Comey in the Oval Office in January 2017, the President said this to the then-FBI director: "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."

Comey was fired.

McCabe was pushed out.

And now, there are whispers that Trump may use the memo produced by Nunes -- alleging widespread misconduct by top Justice Department officials and expected to be released Friday -- as the impetus to get rid of Rosenstein

Does any right-minded person need any more evidence that Trump has zero interest in maintaining the line of independence traditionally separating the executive branch from the Justice Department?

1+1=2. It's that simple.

Trump views the entire federal government -- including the Justice Department -- as people who work for him. As such, he expects their loyalty. The idea that the FBI or the attorney general hold a higher commitment to enforcing the fair application of the rule of law is totally lost on Trump.

He expects total loyalty. And when he doesn't get it, he moves to get rid of the people unwilling to pledge him fealty.