DNC names Mary Beth Cahill interim CEO

Washington (CNN) The Democratic National Committee is naming Mary Beth Cahill its interim CEO, handing her day-to-day control of the party's operations.

Cahill, who was John Kerry's campaign manager during the 2004 presidential race, is replacing Jess O'Connell, who is departing after a year as DNC Chairman Tom Perez's first CEO.

Cahill will be in place from mid-February through May as the party searches for O'Connell's permanent replacement. Cahill will help conduct the search and is not expected to be a candidate for the job, a party official said.

She is stepping in as Perez continues a rebuilding job he acknowledged was bigger than he'd expected when he was elected DNC chair a year ago. The party has struggled to raise cash, falling far behind the Republican National Committee as progressive donors send their dollars to congressional candidates and new organizations that have launched as part of the anti-Donald Trump resistance.

In a statement, Perez called Cahill "a seasoned Democratic veteran who brings decades of experience and public service to managing and electing Democrats up and down the ballot."

