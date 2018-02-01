In remarks touting vocational schools, Trump conflates them with community colleges

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump made a pitch Thursday to boost vocational education, but in the speech he seemed to equate vocational schools with the nation's community colleges, saying "vocation is a much better word in a lot of cases than community college."

"When I was growing up, we had vocational schools," Trump said during a speech to a Republican congressional retreat in West Virginia, recalling a classmate who had a "different kind of talent" and wasn't the "greatest student" but was skilled at auto repair.

"You learn mechanical, you learn bricklaying and carpentry. We don't have those things anymore," Trump said. "I think vocation is a much better word in a lot of cases than community college. A lot of people don't know what community college means or represents."

Julie Ajinkya, the vice president of applied research at the Institute for Higher Education Policy, told CNN in an interview that the comments didn't make sense, because vocational schools and community colleges are different types of institutions with separate aims.

Read More