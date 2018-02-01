Jennifer Garner: A lifeline for poor families

Jennifer Garner is an actor and Save the Children Trustee. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Congress has once again shortchanged kids. Lawmakers finally authorized the Children's Health Insurance Program in a short-term budget deal passed by Congress, but they failed to act on another key program for poor kids -- the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV).

Jennifer Garner

Through my work with Save the Children over the past decade, I've seen how important high-quality home visiting programs are for families.

A while back, I got the opportunity to accompany one of Save the Children's home visitors to the home of a family in the Central Valley of California. The home had something I have sadly come to expect -- silence. I didn't hear a baby babbling or a parent talking. I have seen it too many times before. Poverty dulls the senses and saps hope. It creates silence.

But home visiting programs break that silence. They equip parents with the necessary skills to help their kids grow and develop so they are healthy and ready for school. I've seen children light up when they hold a book or roll a ball for the first time. I've seen mothers breathe a sigh of relief when a home visitor -- who becomes their champion -- knocks on the door.

That's why I'm outraged that Congress has not reauthorized MIECHV, which provides grants to state and local service providers that target the needs of their communities. Despite vocal support from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, partisan politics is getting in the way of thousands of families around the country benefiting from this life-changing voluntary program.

