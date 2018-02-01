Alabama could soon make it illegal for you to smoke in the car if a child is present

Story highlights Anyone caught breaking the law would be fined $100

Children are more susceptible to the harmful effects of tobacco smoke

(CNN) A bill that would ban smokers from lighting up in the car if there's a minor inside is one step closer to becoming law in Alabama.

The state House passed HB 26 41-30 this week. The Senate votes on it next.

If it becomes law, the bill will make it illegal to smoke a tobacco product if anyone under 19 is in the car, whether the vehicle is moving or parked. Anyone caught breaking the law will be fined $100.

"We aren't saying you can't smoke, and we aren't saying what to do with your body," state Rep. Rolanda Hollis said. "We just want to look out more for the kids."

The Democratic lawmaker, who introduced the bill, said she got the idea after her husband began smoking during a date night.