Olympic doping ban overturned for 28 Russian athletes

(CNN) Doping bans on 28 Russian athletes were overturned on Thursday, throwing the International Olympic Committee's policy on Russia doping into chaos just over a week before the start of the Winter Games in South Korea.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeals of athletes given lifetime Olympic bans for doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, saying there was insufficient evidence to show they had broken the rules.

Russian cross-country ski star Alexander Legkov won gold at Sochi 2014.

The ruling means that their 2014 results are reinstated and they could now seek to participate in the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, which open on February 9.

In a further 11 cases, CAS ruled that doping violations had been committed but that lifetime bans were not justified and the punishments were cut to a ban for the 2018 Games alone.

Among the reinstated athletes were cross-country ski gold medalist Alexander Legkov and skeleton gold medalist Alexander Tretiakov.

Russia's Alexander Tretiakov won gold medal after the Men's Skeleton.

