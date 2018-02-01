J.K. Rowling responds to gay Dumbledore controversy

Story highlights There's criticism ahead of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"

"Harry Potter" author wrote the screenplay for the film, set for release in November

(CNN) Here's a sign of how far the world has come: Some fans are upset that "Fantastic Beasts 2" is not going to let Dumbledore be openly gay.

The controversy began after the film's director, David Yates, told Entertainment Weekly the sexuality of the character Albus Dumbledore would not be "explicitly" explored in the forthcoming sequel, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

"But I think all the fans are aware of that," Yates said. "He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other."

That view didn't sit well with some fans, who tweeted their thoughts about it.

"IT'S 2018 LMAO GET IT TOGETHER," one person tweeted.

IT'S 2018 LMAO GET IT TOGETHER — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) January 31, 2018

Lol. There are actually fans using the "being openly gay wouldn't make sense for the time period" argument re: Dumbledore. You can accept three headed dogs, invisibility cloaks, and Aberforth's "affinity" for goats, but not an openly gay dude in the 20th century? — Sarah Sterling (@SarahSterling_) January 31, 2018

If it isn't obvious by now: Rowling said Dumbledore was gay those years ago purely to try and avoid backlash for not having enough diversity. She never said anything about it in the actual series, and now won't again in fantastic beasts. — xavier (@homosexualsnape) January 31, 2018

