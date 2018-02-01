DJ who lost Taylor Swift groping case has a new job

(CNN) David Mueller has a new radio job, and that's not sitting well with some folks.

A Denver jury determined in August that Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor Swift at a meet and greet before her concert in 2013.

The superstar singer accused him of grabbing her bare backside as they posed for a photo together.

Mueller has consistently maintained his innocence. He was ordered by the court to pay Swift a ceremonial $1.

Mueller was fired from his job as an on-air personality at Denver station KYGO over the incident in 2013.

That prompted him to sue Swift in 2015 for costing him his job. She countersued him for assault.

Mueller was recently hired to work as a co-host for the morning show "Jackson & Jonbob" on KIX 92.7 in Greenwood, Mississippi, setting off a firestorm on Twitter and the station's Facebook page.

I'm sorry but that David Mueller guy who was GUILTY of groping Taylor Swift SHOULD NOT have another RADIO job where he could to the same thing to another young Woman in the Music Industry i had chills because it honestly makes me so sick!!!!!!! — Met Taylor/ 176 days 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@swiftroseup13) January 31, 2018

Can't believe that station hired Mueller just to say basically "The guy who sexually assaulted Taylor Swift works with us" and that they're actually PROUD of that. What a twisted and disgusting thing to be proud of. It's a shame the publicity means more than integrity to them. — Megan Hoose (@MHmusic44) January 30, 2018

Mueller's new boss Larry Fuss, chief executive officer of Delta Radio, defended his hire in an interview with CNN, saying he believes Mueller's protestations of innocence.

"He's very sincere and if you talk to him face to face, he comes off as sincere," Fuss told CNN.

He said many of those complaining have made the situation about their own traumas.

"I've been getting calls and emails from people saying, 'My uncle molested me when I was 14' or 'My boyfriend beat me severely,'" Fuss said. "I understand that and I'm sorry for those people that had to go through those ordeals, but what does that have to do with me and what does that have to do with David Mueller?"

Fuss said he's simply giving a man a second chance, adding he is shocked that it appears many don't want Mueller to work again.

"These people want to deny the man a right to make a living, apparently for the rest of his life," said Fuss, who said he has no plans to fire Mueller.

CNN has reached out to Mueller and Swift for comment.