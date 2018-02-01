The ultimate gift: luxury linens

Story highlights Parachute's luxury linens are breathable, durable and high-quality

We all want to feel loved by our significant others, and it's not a bad thing if that love comes in the form of a lavish present. While there are endless gifting options, we're going with Parachute's luxury linens -- especially for an upcoming birthday or other special occasion.

Parachute's entire line of linens is great for oodles of reasons, but when shopping the line ourselves, we're mainly after three things: breathability, durability and quality. When you factor in how fashionable Parachute's home goods are, that's just a bonus. To fulfill those three requirements, we went with the Linen Venice Set (starting at $419; parachutehome.com) and tested the linens to ensure they're worth every penny. Spoiler alert: They are.

If you aren't familiar with Parachute, this brand, founded in 2014, has gained a reputation for making natural bedding and bath accessories. Parachute's product line includes high-grade home goods sold at an affordable price. When shopping, you'll find everything from plush bathrobes to fan-favorite bedding sets, which avoid synthetic finishes and chemicals that can cause pilling when you throw them in the wash.

Perhaps what we love most about Parachute is its dedication to making your home more comfortable -- and chemical-free. Consumers can feel confident about the production process since all Parachute bedding is Oeko-Tex certified, meaning the brand performs rigorous checks while producing its products to ensure quality. This is an even higher designation than organic.

With the Linen Venice set, the first thing our team noticed was the quality. You can feel how strong and durable the fabric is just by holding it in your hands. After the first wash, there was zero color bleed. And although mine did require a bit of light ironing, significant wrinkling in the fabric can be avoided if you have a powerful dryer and avoid leaving the linens wadded up in the dryer once the cycle ends. We'd recommend taking them out straight away and hanging them to cool to avoid wrinkling.

And, as an extra incentive, Parachute also gives back on every purchase of its Venice Bedding Set. For every unit sold, the company donates one malaria-prevention bed net to the United Nations Foundation's Nothing But Nets campaign. And any returned items get donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Talk about a great gift that you and your partner can get behind -- and enjoy for years to come. For more bedding sets to shop from Parachute, check out these options that are also fan-favorites:

1. Edged Linen Duvet Cover Set ($329; parachutehome.com)

2. Linen Duvet Cover Set ($329; parachutehome.com)

3. Sateen Duvet Cover Set ($259; parachutehome.com)

