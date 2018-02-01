Breaking News

Vehicle plows into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai

By Steven Jiang, CNN

Updated 11:08 PM ET, Thu February 1, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Shanghai
Vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Shanghai

    JUST WATCHED

    Vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Shanghai

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Vehicle plowed into pedestrians in Shanghai 01:27

Beijing (CNN)A vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a busy Shanghai street Friday morning, injuring at least 18, the local government said.

The van mounted the sidewalk at a busy intersection in downtown Shanghai around 9 a.m., knocking down pedestrians, the Shanghai government said in a statement.
A small fire broke out in the car but has since been extinguished by firefighters, it added. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, including three seriously injured.
The incident took place in front of a Starbucks store at the intersection of West Nanjing and Xinchang Roads in the city's Huangpu District, the state-run People's Daily reported.
    The scene in Shanghai after a van charged into pedestrians.
    The scene in Shanghai after a van charged into pedestrians.
    The van was carrying a number of gas tanks at the time of the crash, the paper added.
    Read More
    In one video from the scene, a man lies motionless on the ground as pedestrians cry and crowd around a brown van billowing dark smoke.
    In another, firefighters struggle to extinguish flames shooting up from inside the vehicle.
    The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
    Developing story - more to come