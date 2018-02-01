Vehicle plows into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai

Beijing (CNN) A vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a busy Shanghai street Friday morning, injuring at least 18, the local government said.

The van mounted the sidewalk at a busy intersection in downtown Shanghai around 9 a.m., knocking down pedestrians, the Shanghai government said in a statement.

A small fire broke out in the car but has since been extinguished by firefighters, it added. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, including three seriously injured.

#UPDATE: The minivan that hit pedestrians in front of a Starbucks store in Shanghai was carrying gas tanks and caught fire at time of the accident, witnesses say. The fire has been put out now. pic.twitter.com/A8sqk3m7F7 — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) February 2, 2018

The incident took place in front of a Starbucks store at the intersection of West Nanjing and Xinchang Roads in the city's Huangpu District, the state-run People's Daily reported.

The scene in Shanghai after a van charged into pedestrians.

The van was carrying a number of gas tanks at the time of the crash, the paper added.

