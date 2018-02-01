Truck driver plows into Peru's 2,000-year-old archeological enigma

(CNN) Peru's world renowned Nazca Lines were damaged when a rig plowed into the ancient site on Saturday, the country's ministry of culture said.

Jainer Jesus Flores Vigo, 40, was arrested after he allegedly ignored warning signage and drove over UNESCO World Heritage site, the ministry said.

Flores Vigo was released Monday after a magistrate said there was not enough evidence to prove that he had acted with intent, according to Peru's Attorney General Office.

#COMUNICADO: Ministerio de Cultura denuncia penalmente a chofer de camión que ingresó a la Pampa de Nasca: https://t.co/SlcJeyYgMm #PrensaCultura pic.twitter.com/rdMf26Eo8r — Ministerio Cultura (@MinCulturaPe) January 29, 2018

Authorities found deep tire marks across an area of 50 meters by 100 meters (104 feet by 328 feet) in the site's grounds and damage to three geoglyphs.

The UNESCO has called the Lines and Geoglyphs of Nasca and Pampas de Jumana World Heritage Site, one of "archeology's greatest enigmas."

Read More