Canada moves to make its national anthem gender-neutral

(CNN) Canada's Senate has passed a bill making the country's national anthem gender-neutral.

If you're not familiar with the words to "O Canada," here's how the first few lines of the English version originally read: O Canada! / Our home and native land! / True patriot love in all thy sons command.

The bill changes the phrase "in all thy sons command" to "in all of us command."

It must now receive "royal assent" from the governor general before it becomes law.

The move, sponsored by late politician Mauril Bélanger, was praised by prominent Canadians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and "The Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood.

