Nigeria Integrity Idol: Reality TV show celebrates most honest public officials

Reality TV show searches for most honest public officials

(CNN) Nigeria has hosted its first ever Integrity Idol, a reality TV show celebrating the most honest public officials.

After 150 nominees and over a 11,000 votes, the inaugural winner was crowned: Nuzo Eziechi , an official at the Bureau for Public Enterprise.

After receiving the prize at the ceremony, Eziechi said: "We all have to be integrity idols and do the right things, even when no-one is watching."

Eziechi was chosen for her honest and responsible approach to work, ensuring standards even in challenges circumstances. Eziechi says she refuses to take bribes from anyone.

Four other candidates were featured in the final: Igbolo Magdalene, Ogumelen Justina, Yemi Kale and Tubokenimi David.