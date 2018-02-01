Kenyan court orders government to restore TV stations yanked off air

Story highlights Court suspends stations' shutdown pending a February 14 hearing

Three journalists holed up in the newsroom over fears of arrests

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) A Kenyan high court Thursday ordered the restoration of three major television stations taken off air by the government this week over coverage of a mock presidential inauguration.

The court has suspended the shutdown pending a February 14 court hearing challenging the decision to take the private stations off air, according to a court ruling.

The government cut the television transmission of KTN, NTV and Citizen TV on Tuesday to prevent them from airing the symbolic swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga the same day.

Before the court's ruling, the Interior Ministry had said the stations will remain off air as officials investigate the "serious breach of security" over footage of crowds gathering for the event.

It's unclear when the court's ruling will go into effect or whether the government will honor it.