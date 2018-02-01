Cape Town tightens water limits to 50 liters per person

(CNN) Cape Town -- a city once at the forefront of Africa's green movement -- implemented new emergency water restrictions Thursday as the sprawling metropolis prepares for the day their taps run dry.

Residents are now being asked to curb the amount of municipal water they use each day to just 50 liters (a little over 13 gallons). Only a month ago, level 6 restrictions had placed residents on a daily allowance of 87 liters (about 23 gallons), illustrating the severity of looming crisis.

Dubbed Zero Day , officials estimate that if water levels continue to fall as anticipated, South Africa's second most populous city will run out of water by April 16.

Experts are keeping a close eye on daily consumption in a desperate bid to avoid the disaster, warning residents tempted to ignore measures that they face fines and installation of water management meters if they do not comply.

It may seem unthinkable that a developed city of four million could run out of water but it's been a slow-burning catastrophe exacerbated by some uncontrollable factors.

